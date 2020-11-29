Advertisement

No. 13 Michigan State coasts to 80-70 win over Notre Dame

Prentiss Hubb finished with a game-high 23 points in Notre Dame's season opening loss to No. 13...
Prentiss Hubb finished with a game-high 23 points in Notre Dame's season opening loss to No. 13 Michigan State 80-70.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Aaron Henry had 14 points, eight rebounds, four blocks and three assists to help No. 13 Michigan State beat Notre Dame 80-70 on Saturday night.

The Spartans closed the first half with a 17-0 run and scored the first nine points of the second half to take a 22-point lead.

The Fighting Irish got off to a strong start in their opener and led 26-22 before going scoreless for nine-plus minutes, a drought that started in the first half and carried over to the second.

Michigan State had 10 blocked shots and six steals in the first half.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

11/28/2020 10:14:58 PM (GMT -5:00)

