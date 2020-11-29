No. 13 Michigan State coasts to 80-70 win over Notre Dame

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Aaron Henry had 14 points, eight rebounds, four blocks and three assists to help No. 13 Michigan State beat Notre Dame 80-70 on Saturday night.

The Spartans closed the first half with a 17-0 run and scored the first nine points of the second half to take a 22-point lead.

The Fighting Irish got off to a strong start in their opener and led 26-22 before going scoreless for nine-plus minutes, a drought that started in the first half and carried over to the second.

Michigan State had 10 blocked shots and six steals in the first half.

11/28/2020 10:14:58 PM (GMT -5:00)