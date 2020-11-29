Mild end to the weekend, First Alert Weather Day issued for snow Monday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear evening with temperatures dropping to near 30 degrees. A light breeze will keep it feeling cold. Low of 30.

SUNDAY: Some sunshine with clouds increasing throughout the day. Another mild day with temperatures in the upper 40s throughout the afternoon. Enjoy it because cold air is moving in. High of 48.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clouding up with rain and snow showers possible late transitioning to light snow showers as lake effect snow will set up in western areas. Turning cold and breezy. Low of 32.

MONDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Light snow is possible across Michiana on Monday with lighter accumulations looking likely throughout Michiana. The heaviest of the snow, potentially 3″-6″ will be possible in western areas as a lake effect snow band is likely to set up with northerly winds. This band will likely set up very early on Monday morning and persist through Monday evening and even into early Tuesday morning before coming to an end.

Light snow accumulations are possible across the area, this could create slippery roads and sidewalks especially as snow is falling. You will want to take it slow on the roads and leave some extra time when heading out.

Daily Climate Report:

Saturday’s High: 47

Saturday’s Low: 25

Precipitation: 0.00″

Total Snowfall: 0.00″

