Advertisement

Michigan St holds off No. 11 Northwestern for a 29-20 win

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Matt Coghlin made a tiebreaking 48-yard field goal with 3:35 left, and Michigan State handed No. 11 Northwestern its first loss of the season with a 29-20 victory.

The Wildcats were coming off a 17-7 victory over Wisconsin that put them in contention for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

That prospect was all but eliminated with the loss to the Spartans, but they remain in control of the Big Ten West.

The Spartans lost a 17-0 lead, but went back ahead by forcing three turnovers in the fourth quarter and making the most of two big kicks by Coghlin.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

11/28/2020 7:43:29 PM (GMT -5:00).

Most Read

St. Joseph County Metro Homicide is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday...
St. Joseph County Metro Homicide investigating fatal shooting
Human remains found in North Liberty Saturday
Human remains found in North Liberty Saturday
When reunited, the twins held hands.
UPDATE: Michiana’s miracle twins back home
Indiana cigarette tax proposal raises questions on spending
Family members host tournament for man who died by suicide
Family members host tournament for man who died by suicide

Latest News

Rutgers rallies to knock off Purdue 37-30 behind Langan
Penn State beats Michigan 27-17 for first victory
No. 12 Indiana shines on defense in 27-11 win over Maryland
Simms, Clemson beat Purdue 81-70, win Space Coast Challenge