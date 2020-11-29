Advertisement

Local health officials ‘cautiously optimistic’ following Thanksgiving weekend

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With Thanksgiving weekend coming to an end, St. Joseph County Health Officer Mark Fox says he is seeing some improvement regarding COVID-19 cases across the county.

Fox says COVID-19 cases are down to an average of 230 cases per day -- 70 less than where they were heading into the holiday.

He says despite a decreased amount of testing, residents have been putting safe practice first keeping many health officials optimistic of turning things around.

“I do think going into Thanksgiving, we have seen some slight improvement. It’s encouraging and certainly, I know there was some people who traveled and there were some larger gatherings but by and large, what I saw, or what i heard about, were a lot of people really trying to be really safe. I’m cautiously optimistic.”

Fox says anyone who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 over the holiday weekend should be tested and quarantine for 14 days regardless of the test result.

