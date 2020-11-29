Advertisement

Human remains found in North Liberty Saturday

Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH LIBERTY, Ind. (WNDU) - According to authorities, human remains were found in a ditch in St. Joseph County Saturday.

St. Joseph County Metro Homicide, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the St. Joseph County Coroner’s office were reportedly dispatched to Oliver Heckaman Ditch, near Stanton and Oak Road, around noon.

Saturday morning, a neighbor found the human remains after visiting the area to go hunting.

Authorities said they believe the remains had been out there for four to five months, and believe it is a female.

On Wednesday, a neighbor called authorities after finding a backpack by the ditch.

Saturday more personal items were found.

Authorities said they are not looking for a missing person.

Anyone who might be looking for someone can contact DNR Law Enforcement.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Joseph County Metro Homicide is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday...
St. Joseph County Metro Homicide investigating fatal shooting
When reunited, the twins held hands.
UPDATE: Michiana’s miracle twins back home
Indiana cigarette tax proposal raises questions on spending
Family members host tournament for man who died by suicide
Family members host tournament for man who died by suicide

Latest News

Family members host tournament for man who died by suicide
Family members host tournament for man who died by suicide
American Legion Post 357 is doing their part to make sure kids in the community have gifts to...
American Legion helps collect toys for holiday season
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 11.1%.
Indiana reports 66 more COVID-19 deaths, 4,535 new cases Saturday
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a cat from the Humane Society of St....
2nd Chance: “Windy”