Human remains found in North Liberty Saturday

NORTH LIBERTY, Ind. (WNDU) - According to authorities, human remains were found in a ditch in St. Joseph County Saturday.

St. Joseph County Metro Homicide, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the St. Joseph County Coroner’s office were reportedly dispatched to Oliver Heckaman Ditch, near Stanton and Oak Road, around noon.

Saturday morning, a neighbor found the human remains after visiting the area to go hunting.

Authorities said they believe the remains had been out there for four to five months, and believe it is a female.

On Wednesday, a neighbor called authorities after finding a backpack by the ditch.

Saturday more personal items were found.

Authorities said they are not looking for a missing person.

Anyone who might be looking for someone can contact DNR Law Enforcement.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.