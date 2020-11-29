Advertisement

House fire kills two in Cass County

Cause is under investigation
By 16 News Now
Nov. 29, 2020
PORTER TOWNSHIP, MI. (WNDU) - Two People are dead after a house fire in Cass County, Michigan on Saturday.

Just after 5pm, the sheriff’s office was called to assist the Porter Fire Department with a house fire in the 70000 block of Tharp Lake Road in Porter Township.

Officials say 69-year-old Patricia Cloud and 37-year-old Brandon Cloud, were unable to escape from the home, and died from their injuries.

We spoke with a neighbor who lives across the street from the Clouds’ home and we’re told they were a mother and son. Brandon used a wheelchair and had special needs. She says they were good neighbors and good people who always looked out for others.

“Oh wonderful, just very good people. You know, Pat was kind-of like the neighborhood watch. I know it’s not really a neighborhood but none the less she really looked out and just knew everything that was going on and if she thought something was wrong, she’d give you a call,” Shannon DeBlase says.

Right now, there’s no word on what caused the fire, and the case is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 16 News Now on air and online as we continue to provide updates.

