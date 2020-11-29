Family members host tournament for man who died by suicide

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday, people gathered for a memorial tournament for a local man who died by suicide.

The tournament was held at Byers Softball Complex.

Family members said that Rich Vela took his own life about a month ago.

Since Vela was a big softball lover, they held the tournament all day Saturday, hoping to raise awareness about suicide.

All of the money will go into a trust fund for Vela’s daughter.

“Rich was more than just a best friend. Rich and I confided in each other with the struggles we had every day...Loyal, fiery competitor, punctual and always down for helping someone...So, please, if you struggle, reach out for help. Friends are always going to be there,” said Vela’s best friend.

Family members said they plan to host the tournament every year.

