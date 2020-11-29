Advertisement

American Legion helps collect toys for holiday season

By Carly Miller
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 8:26 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - American Legion Post 357 is doing their part to make sure kids in the community have gifts to unwrap on Christmas Day.

Members held a Toys for Tots collection drive Saturday on the west side of South Bend and were collecting both toys and monetary donations for this holiday season.

They say it is especially important to them this year to help such a great cause.

“I know a lot of families in this area are hurting. Like I said, this is a local Toys for Tots drive, so it helps local families in this community. That’s why it’s very heartfelt for me to see such a great turnout at all of our events, and this year more than ever because of COVID,” American Legion Post 357 member Wayne Zwierzynsky said.

For more on how you can donate to Toys for Tots, click here.

