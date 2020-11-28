Advertisement

St. Joseph County Metro Homicide investigating fatal shooting

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County Metro Homicide is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday evening near the intersection of West Indiana Ave and Kendall Street in South Bend.

Officers responded to the call around 7:30 p.m.

They found a car that had been struck by bullets, and a man with gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat.

Officers attempted CPR, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld until his family is notified.

Preliminary investigation shows this incident appears to be a drive-by shooting.

The St. Joseph County Coroner’s Office was contacted, and County Metro Homicide is currently investigating.

An autopsy has not yet been scheduled.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call County Metro Homicide at 574-235-5009, or Crime Stoppers at 288-STOP.

