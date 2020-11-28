Advertisement

Potawatomi Zoo celebrates holidays with Gift of Lights

By Monica Murphy
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 8:49 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo’s special holiday lights event is back!

Talk about a great way to get in the holiday spirit.

The Gift of Lights event gives people the opportunity to be outside with family and friends.

If you decide to come out this year, you will see a ton of lights and decorations around the zoo.

Masks are required.

The zoo is also requiring timed entry tickets this year.

Regular admission is $10 for adults ages 15 and up, and $5 for children three to 14.

And some great news for kids: Santa Claus will be at the red barn every night from six to eight.

“He’s in a special little tent, socially distanced. Elsa will be here Sunday nights, she will be over by the hot chocolate. You can come take a train ride, some of the animals will be out. Some of the animals actually prefer cold weather, so like the red panda, I know people talk about how they can never see the red panda. Take a look, they will probably be out,” said director of development Margie Anella.

The Gift of Lights will be taking place every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 5-9 p.m. through Dec. 20.

