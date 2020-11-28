Advertisement

Pet Vet: Holiday and Decorating Hazards for Pets

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
(WNDU) - With Christmas just around the corner it’s a good idea to keep in mind those holiday decorations and foods that could be dangerous to your pet.

Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser spoke with Zach Horner to share some helpful tips on keeping pets safe during the holidays.

If you want to contact the Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-pets-vets or via email at michianapetvet@comcast.net.

