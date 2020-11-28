Advertisement

Notre Dame to rely on experience as they start the season with Michigan State

By Megan Smedley
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After coming to a screeching hault back in March, college basketball is back underway and Notre Dame men’s basketball is finally getting their chance to step back on the court.

The Irish are up in East Lansing to take on Michigan State later tonight.

Head Coach Mike Brey says he made the schedule tough at the beginning of the season so the team could face strong competition no matter what happens this season.

Brey says he’s a little nervous because there haven’t been exhibition games and the team hasn’t been practicing with refs but that the Irish will be relying on their experience.

“I bank on our maturity,” Brey said. “I’m banking on this is a nucleus at least those five starters and I’d add [Nikola] Djogo coming off the bench. These guys have played a lot of college basketball. They’ve been around. They’ve been in big games. I know it’s been a while but I think poise and handling tough stretches, those are the areas we’re going to talk about.”

These two teams haven’t met since 2017.

Notre Dame and Michigan State tipoff at 8 over on BTN.

