Advertisement

No. 22 Irish women fall to Ohio in Ivey debut, 86-85

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) - Cece Hooks scored 32 points, Erica Johnson added 24 and Ohio rallied to upset No. 22 Notre Dame 86-85, spoiling the debut of Irish women’s basketball coach Niele Ivey.

Ivey, who replaced Hall of Famer Muffet McGraw, saw her team trailing 41-30 at the half and fall behind by 14 before outscoring the Bobcats 35-21 in the third quarter.

Virginia Tech transfer Dara Mabrey scored a career-high 34 points for the Irish, 18 in the third quarter.

Ohio missed two free throws with three seconds to play but Notre Dame, out of timeouts, couldn’t get off a final shot.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

11/27/2020 3:15:32 PM (GMT -5:00)

Most Read

Indiana State Police investigating Officer-Involved shooting in LaPorte County
With stores like Walmart, Target, and Best Buy keeping their doors closed until 5:00 A.M....
Black Friday shoppers and store breaking with tradition in 2020
Investigation underway for suspicious death in Cass County
A long line could be seen in South Bend as people awaited to get their turkey dinner from The...
The Skillet cooks up Thanksgiving dinner for 1000 people
When reunited, the twins held hands.
UPDATE: Michiana’s miracle twins back home

Latest News

Notre Dame got a statement win over North Carolina 31-17 earlier today and once again it was...
Ian Book says critics add fuel to his fire
Dara Mabrey shines in Notre Dame debut
Irish post 3-2 win at #3 Michigan
Ian Book kept second-ranked Notre Dame’s offense moving while the Fighting Irish’s defense...
Book, defense help No. 2 Notre Dame beat No. 25 UNC 31-17