No. 22 Irish women fall to Ohio in Ivey debut, 86-85

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) - Cece Hooks scored 32 points, Erica Johnson added 24 and Ohio rallied to upset No. 22 Notre Dame 86-85, spoiling the debut of Irish women’s basketball coach Niele Ivey.

Ivey, who replaced Hall of Famer Muffet McGraw, saw her team trailing 41-30 at the half and fall behind by 14 before outscoring the Bobcats 35-21 in the third quarter.

Virginia Tech transfer Dara Mabrey scored a career-high 34 points for the Irish, 18 in the third quarter.

Ohio missed two free throws with three seconds to play but Notre Dame, out of timeouts, couldn’t get off a final shot.

11/27/2020 3:15:32 PM (GMT -5:00)