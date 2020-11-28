Advertisement

No. 12 Indiana shines on defense in 27-11 win over Maryland

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Stevie Scott III ran for three touchdowns and No. 12 Indiana had three interceptions, three sacks and a game-changing safety in a 27-11 victory over Maryland.

The Hoosiers improved to 5-1 with their fourth consecutive home win.

Freshman Tim Baldwin Jr. ran for a season-high 106 yards for Indiana.

The safety midway through the third quarter gave the Hoosiers a 9-3 lead, and Indiana extended the margin to 17-3 on the ensuring possession.

Scott scored on a 1-yard plunge and backup quarterback Jack Tuttle completed a 2-point conversion to Peyton Hendershot.

Tuttle replaced the injured Michael Penix Jr.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

11/28/2020 4:29:46 PM (GMT -5:00)

Most Read

St. Joseph County Metro Homicide is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday...
St. Joseph County Metro Homicide investigating fatal shooting
Human remains found in North Liberty Saturday
Human remains found in North Liberty Saturday
When reunited, the twins held hands.
UPDATE: Michiana’s miracle twins back home
Indiana cigarette tax proposal raises questions on spending
Family members host tournament for man who died by suicide
Family members host tournament for man who died by suicide

Latest News

Rutgers rallies to knock off Purdue 37-30 behind Langan
Michigan St holds off No. 11 Northwestern for a 29-20 win
Penn State beats Michigan 27-17 for first victory
Simms, Clemson beat Purdue 81-70, win Space Coast Challenge