Indiana reports 66 more COVID-19 deaths, 4,535 new cases Saturday

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 4,535 more coronavirus cases and 66 more deaths on Saturday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 11.1%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 5,394 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Saturday, and there have been at least 329,008 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Friday: 33 more coronavirus deaths and 5,700 more cases were reported.

Thursday: 63 more coronavirus deaths and 6,434 more cases were reported.

Tuesday: 103 more coronavirus deaths and 5,702 more cases were reported.

Monday: 27 more coronavirus deaths and 5,606 more cases were reported. 3,219 patients were hospitalized.

Sunday: 48 more coronavirus deaths and 6,255 more cases were reported.

Saturday: 40 more coronavirus deaths and 6,983 more cases were reported.

Friday: 63 more coronavirus deaths and 6,912 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 17,409 (+156) cases and 262 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 17,828 (+181) cases and 233 (+3) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 4,862 (+55) cases and 97 (+1) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 4,775 (+17) cases and 41 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 3,149 (+31) cases and 46 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 1,493 (+18) cases and 31 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 961 (+12) cases and 24 (+2) deaths.

Fulton County has had 878 (+4) cases and 19 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 434 (+16) cases and 15 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

