Ian Book says critics add fuel to his fire

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNDU) - Notre Dame got a statement win over North Carolina 31-17 earlier today and once again it was their QB1 leading the charge.

Ian Book finished 23-33 for 279 yds with a touchdown. He also added 48 yds on the ground.

He’s currently holding the longest streak in Notre Dame history without an interception. He’s had 237 pass attempts without an interception dating back to the Duke game the first game of the season.

He’s 29-3 as a starter for the Irish and yet some say he’s not getting the respect he deserves.

Brian Kelly pointed to an article in USA Today that listed the top ten quarterbacks in college football, yet Book wasn’t listed. Kelly feels he’s disrespected.

“You let guys play and you know he’s a playmaker,” Kelly said. “He’s got a little fuel. He’s got a little chip on his shoulder as well. He won the match up tonight.”

“Just let it fuel the fire,” Book said. “Chip on my shoulder. Had a chip on my shoulder in high school, in the recruiting process. Got a chip on my shoulder here. Look I don’t know who’s writing those. Have they played football or not? I’m not sure. It’s just part of it. There’s a ton of articles out there that say a lot of bad things about Notre Dame. But again, it doesn’t really matter who’s ranking it at the end of the day. I’m having fun out here playing college football. It’s a dream come true, I feel fortunate to be here. We’re 9-0 so I have nothing for whoever wrote that but it’s motivating.”

North Carolina head coach Mack Brown said after the game, he doesn’t know if Ian Book is in the Heisman race but he should be. Brown said Book was as good tonight as anyone he’s ever seen.

