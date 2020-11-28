Dara Mabrey shines in Notre Dame debut

ATHENS, Ohio (WNDU) - Not only was it Niele Ivey’s debut today for Notre Dame, it was also Dara Mabrey’s.

Mabrey transferred from Virginia Tech and was granted immediate eligibility for this season.

She’s known for her three pointers and today she showed just that.

Mabrey finished with a career-high seven three-pointers and dominated up and down the court.

“Obviously when you lose a game like this my performance hasn’t even crossed my mind,” Mabrey said. “I was just doing everything I could to help us win the basketball game.”

It was a great way for her to start her career as a member of the blue and gold.

“First of all, I did not know that she had [34] so when I checked the stats I was like Oh my goodness,” head coach Niele Ivey said. “I think she did phenomenal. Just so proud of her. She’s just relentless. You know, the heart and soul of this team even being a newcomer. You know plying the way the Mabreys play. I thought she shot the ball extremely well, 7-14. She’s doing it all for me. She’s giving her heart and giving her soul to this team and this program so really happy for her and really happy about her.”

Mabrey finished with 34 points on the day.

Her sister and now coach Michaela’s career high at Notre Dame was 20 points. Marina Mabrey’s career high was 29 points.

In her first game as a member of Notre Dame, Dara Mabrey has got herself some bragging rights.

