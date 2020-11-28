Book, defense help No. 2 Notre Dame beat No. 25 UNC 31-17

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - Ian Book kept second-ranked Notre Dame’s offense moving while the Fighting Irish’s defense locked down after the first quarter to beat No. 25 North Carolina 31-17 on Friday.

That kept the Fighting Irish on course to reach the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.

Book threw for 279 yards and a score while using his mobility to keep plays alive.

Ben Skowronek ran for the go-ahead score midway through the third quarter, while Kyren Williams had two rushing TDs.

UNC’s Sam Howell threw for 211 yards and a touchdown, though the Irish surrendered one field goal after the first quarter.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

11/27/2020 7:19:06 PM (GMT -5:00)