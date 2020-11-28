2nd Chance: “Windy”

(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a cat from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County.

Meet “Windshield Wiper”... yes that’s her name, but she’s also known as “Windy.”

“Windy” is waiting for you!

Her adoption fee has been covered by Fetch Pet Care in Granger to help her find her forever home!

This 1-year-old gal is so playful and loves following her people around.

She is a big fan of toys, and head scratches.

While she has some princess tendencies, she really is just a big goofball.

She is always making silly faces and doing funny little dances while she’s playing!

She is a very special girl who deserves a very special home!

If you want to adopt Windy or any other pet, you can contact the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726, or you can visit their website at https://humanesocietystjc.org/.

