UPDATE: Michiana’s miracle twins back home

By Lauren Moss
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - Back in October, I shared the Herman family’s story on twin to twin transfusion syndrome, a rare condition that allows blood and nutrients to flow unevenly between the babies.

After spending more than 130 days at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, the Hermans are back in Cassopolis enjoying their first holiday weekend together as a family.

And I’m happy to report that Adelyn and Evelyn are doing very well

In the past month, the community has rallied behind this beautiful family, raising the funds to get them back home. So, thank you Michiana.

We will continue to keep you updated on Michiana’s miracle twins.

