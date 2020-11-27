Advertisement

Tips to stop porch pirates and car thieves from stealing your holiday joy

By Lindsay Stone
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Black Friday means lots of Michiana shoppers are on the hunt for some good deals but porch pirates and burglars might be on the hunt for your purchases.

Online shoppers can utilize technology to track their packages and keep an eye on it.

Security cameras can record videos of events happening on your front porch and keep an eye on your packages and property when you’re not home.

Lieutenant Tim Williams with the Mishawaka Police Department says there’s typically an increase in packages being stolen and car break-ins during this time of year.

“We are sometimes our worst enemies and leave things on our porch or in cars that invite people to take from us,” Lt. Williams said.

If you’re planning to do some holiday shopping, plan for breaks throughout the day to take packages home. Don’t leave your purchases, purse or other personal items visible in the car.

Lt. Williams also says some burglars use technology to disrupt your key fob to open your car or trunk. Keep a close eye on your surroundings when choosing where to park.

Beware of using your credit card and keep a close eye on your banking statements.

Lt. Williams suggests going over receipts when you return home from a shopping trip.

