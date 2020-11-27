Advertisement

The Skillet cooks up Thanksgiving dinner for 1000 people

By Zach Horner
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 12:43 AM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some people skipped the kitchen this year and grabbed holiday dinner over at The Skillet.

People lined up before 10 this morning to get their order in, with the line stretching down Ironwood.

The Thanksgiving meal had everything you would expect, from turkey to a slice of pumpkin pie.

Everyone was ready to grab a meal to celebrate with the family.

“Well, my kitchen is being renovated, so I don’t have access to a kitchen, so this is a first for me,” says Paulette King. “One son is in Chicago but I have one here and my husband so we’re excited.”

The Thanksgiving meal had to be picked up before 3 p.m. Thursday.

