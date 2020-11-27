Advertisement

South Bend Cubs offer annual ticket package

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs are offering their annual Black Friday ticket package.

In the package there are 10 undated ticket vouchers for any regular season game next year.

The package also includes a voucher good for A South Bend Cubs adjustable hat, parking passes, Cubbie Cash and so much more.

This package is only $99.

It can be purchased at southbendcubs.com or at the Cubs Den Team Store.

All packages purchased for the 2020 season will be honored for the 2021 season.

