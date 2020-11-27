Small Business Saturday highly anticipated in small communities

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - Tomorrow is Small Business Saturday and a day that could greatly benefit those businesses that have been hit hard because of the pandemic.

For a small town like Nappanee, Small Business Saturday is a big deal.

“You can order everything online, but you’re not going to have the customer service or the experience or the craftsmanship. When you come down to our communities here in southern Elkhart County, you will find folks that are very inviting, very friendly,” Executive Director Nappanee Area Chamber of Commerce Jeff Kitson said.

And one young boutique owner is especially excited for Small Business Saturday.

“This is my first year. I haven’t been around yet for the holiday season. I am just excited to see maybe people I know and new people that come in,” Aria’s Attic Boutique Owner Aria Skaggs said.

Kitson and Skaggs both say that small businesses are like the backbone of their community.

“These are folks that not only live here, they work here, they worship here, their children go to school here, or their grandchildren. And without them, we would be a ghost town, Kitson said.

“I didn’t want to be in a big company. I kind of want to do things on my own. I love to have something that is mine, something I can create and kind of make my own,” Skaggs said.

They both encourage you to consider shopping small this holiday season.

“In a way, to keep these small, amazing towns that we have we have to support these small businesses because that’s what they’re made out of,” Skaggs said.

“We have some in their early twenties that are just getting started in boutiques and are doing social media trying to get folks in, all the way up to those that are getting close to retirement age, and everyone in between. We have something here in Nappanee for everyone,” Kitson said.

