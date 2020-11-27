Advertisement

Simms, Clemson beat Purdue 81-70, win Space Coast Challenge

Isaiah Thompson and Brandon Newman added 15 points apiece.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 11:41 PM EST
MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) - Aamir Simms scored 24 points, Nick Honor added 17 points and a career-high four steals and Clemson beat Purdue 81-70 to win the four-team Space Coast Challenge. Jonathan Baehre scored 11 points for Clemson (2-0) and Al-Amir Dawes added 10 points. The Tigers, who held Mississippi State to 42 points on Wednesday, forced 22 Purdue turnovers - including 13 Clemson steals. Zach Edey had 17 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for Purdue (1-1). Isaiah Thompson and Brandon Newman added 15 points apiece.

