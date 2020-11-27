Notre Dame’s game plan to stop North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, Notre Dame faces one of the best offenses they will see all season when they square up with North Carolina.

The Tar Heels average 43.1 points per game, which is good for 10th in the country. North Carolina is also second in the country in offensive touchdowns scored with 46. The Tar Heels only trail BYU. The Cougars have 47 TDs in 2020.

One of the big reasons why North Carolina is so successful is sophomore quarterback Sam Howell. He has the 4th most touchdown passes in the country.

“Sam Howell is definitely an elite QB,” Irish defensive tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa said. “We just have to keep him contained in the pocket and just disrupt his run-pass-options.”

The Irish know he will be difficult to stop on Friday.

“That’ll be huge just reading him,” Irish safety Shaun Crawford said. “He’s definitely reading us. You can tell from the film. You can tell from the games he is reading the safeties. He’s pulling it and throwing it as soon as the safety makes the wrong step. We have to be patient. We are tied in on that. We are focused in on that this week.”

Notre Dame and North Carolina get things rolling at 3:30 PM on ABC.

