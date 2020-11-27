Advertisement

Notre Dame’s game plan to stop North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell

Howell has the 4th most touchdown passes in the country.
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) congratulates teammates after the Tar Heels scored...
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) congratulates teammates after the Tar Heels scored against Virginia in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (Robert Willett/The News &amp;amp; Observer via AP)(WITN)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 10:43 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, Notre Dame faces one of the best offenses they will see all season when they square up with North Carolina.

The Tar Heels average 43.1 points per game, which is good for 10th in the country. North Carolina is also second in the country in offensive touchdowns scored with 46. The Tar Heels only trail BYU. The Cougars have 47 TDs in 2020.

One of the big reasons why North Carolina is so successful is sophomore quarterback Sam Howell. He has the 4th most touchdown passes in the country.

“Sam Howell is definitely an elite QB,” Irish defensive tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa said. “We just have to keep him contained in the pocket and just disrupt his run-pass-options.”

The Irish know he will be difficult to stop on Friday.

“That’ll be huge just reading him,” Irish safety Shaun Crawford said. “He’s definitely reading us. You can tell from the film. You can tell from the games he is reading the safeties. He’s pulling it and throwing it as soon as the safety makes the wrong step. We have to be patient. We are tied in on that. We are focused in on that this week.”

Notre Dame and North Carolina get things rolling at 3:30 PM on ABC.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police investigating Officer-Involved shooting in LaPorte County
With stores like Walmart, Target, and Best Buy keeping their doors closed until 5:00 A.M....
Black Friday shoppers and store breaking with tradition in 2020
Investigation underway for suspicious death in Cass County
A long line could be seen in South Bend as people awaited to get their turkey dinner from The...
The Skillet cooks up Thanksgiving dinner for 1000 people
When reunited, the twins held hands.
UPDATE: Michiana’s miracle twins back home

Latest News

Notre Dame got a statement win over North Carolina 31-17 earlier today and once again it was...
Ian Book says critics add fuel to his fire
Dara Mabrey shines in Notre Dame debut
Irish post 3-2 win at #3 Michigan
No. 22 Irish women fall to Ohio in Ivey debut, 86-85
Ian Book kept second-ranked Notre Dame’s offense moving while the Fighting Irish’s defense...
Book, defense help No. 2 Notre Dame beat No. 25 UNC 31-17