Nice way to round out the weekend...

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - SUNNY SATURDAY!! After a cloudy Thanksgiving, and a mostly cloudy day today, we will definitely see a lot of sunshine on Saturday and the first half of Sunday. Still chilly, but a LOT prettier! A storm system will move through the Appalachians on Monday, giving us a good chance for accumulating snow. It does not look like a big storm, but may end up being mainly lake-effect as the bulk of the system probably stays east. We will remain in a cold pattern all of next week, with a chance for some additional snow at times...

Tonight: Clearing and turning colder. Low: 28, Wind: W 5-10

Saturday: Lots of sunshine, but still chilly. High: 48, Wind: SW 7-14

Saturday night: Clear and cold. Low: 30

Sunday: Sunny early, then becoming cloudy. High: 48

