Advertisement

Nice way to round out the weekend...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - SUNNY SATURDAY!! After a cloudy Thanksgiving, and a mostly cloudy day today, we will definitely see a lot of sunshine on Saturday and the first half of Sunday. Still chilly, but a LOT prettier! A storm system will move through the Appalachians on Monday, giving us a good chance for accumulating snow. It does not look like a big storm, but may end up being mainly lake-effect as the bulk of the system probably stays east. We will remain in a cold pattern all of next week, with a chance for some additional snow at times...

Tonight: Clearing and turning colder. Low: 28, Wind: W 5-10

Saturday: Lots of sunshine, but still chilly. High: 48, Wind: SW 7-14

Saturday night: Clear and cold. Low: 30

Sunday: Sunny early, then becoming cloudy. High: 48

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police investigating Officer-Involved shooting in LaPorte County
With stores like Walmart, Target, and Best Buy keeping their doors closed until 5:00 A.M....
Black Friday shoppers and store breaking with tradition in 2020
Investigation underway for suspicious death in Cass County
A long line could be seen in South Bend as people awaited to get their turkey dinner from The...
The Skillet cooks up Thanksgiving dinner for 1000 people
When reunited, the twins held hands.
UPDATE: Michiana’s miracle twins back home

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
Clouds will begin to clear late Friday and give way to sunshine for most of the weekend with...
A nice mild and sunny weekend on the way for Michiana
Clouds will begin to clear late Friday and give way to sunshine for most of the weekend with...
A nice mild and sunny weekend on the way for Michiana
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Nice weekend...Snow next week