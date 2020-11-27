Michigan reports 172** more COVID-19 deaths, 17,162* more cases Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 17,162* more coronavirus cases and 172** more deaths on Friday.

*Note on cases (11/27/20): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Wednesday, November 25th. Over the two days, Thursday and Friday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 8,581 per day.

**The deaths announced today includes 108 deaths identified during a Vital Records review. See cumulative data page for more information.

There have been 8,933 deaths and 341,941 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Berrien County has had 108 deaths and 6,571 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 29 deaths and 2,141 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 33 deaths and 2,489 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

