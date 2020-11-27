Advertisement

Michigan City man arrested for public nudity

Eric Majied
Eric Majied(Michigan City Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan City man was arrested for public nudity after exposing himself in a hospital parking lot.

Police responded to Franciscan Health-Michigan City after a man was observed on camera.

The man was identified as Eric K. Majied, 56. Majied had also defecated on a curb near his vehicle.

Majied is currently in the LaPorte County Jail on a $305 cash bond.

