Michigan City man arrested for public nudity
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan City man was arrested for public nudity after exposing himself in a hospital parking lot.
Police responded to Franciscan Health-Michigan City after a man was observed on camera.
The man was identified as Eric K. Majied, 56. Majied had also defecated on a curb near his vehicle.
Majied is currently in the LaPorte County Jail on a $305 cash bond.
