Medical Moment: Enhanced recovery after delivery

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For some moms, delivery can be tough.

Now, new protocols are bringing better outcomes for both mom and baby.

Nearly four million babies are born each year in the U.S.

It’s a very joyful time for moms, but sometimes the journey to delivery is filled with difficulty.

Martie Salt has the details on a new set of protocols giving moms the energy to bond with their babies faster.

The protocols are based off enhanced recovery after surgery protocols.

Since one is working on pain management before delivery, doctors say there has been a reduction in patients needing narcotics after delivery.

