Jerry Seinfeld digs into 45 years of his jokes for new book

(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2020
(AP) - The high-end sports cars, the luxury automobiles. Those aren’t Jerry Seinfeld’s most valuable possessions.

Seinfeld says those would be the brown accordion folders filled with the papers he scribbled jokes on over the past 45 years.

There are so many that when he takes them out they stretch across a city block. Now they are in Seinfeld’s new book, “Is This Anything?”

The jokes are compiled in chronological order.

They reveal a timeline showing how a 21-year-old kid from New York’s Long Island evolved into one of the great stand-up comics of his time.

