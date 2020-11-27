Irish guard Abby Prohaska set to make return to the floor after blood clots found in lungs

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s basketball team is set to tip off their season on Friday, and one player who is more thankful than most to play is junior guard Abby Prohaska.

At this time last year, Prohaska had found out she had blood clots in both of her lungs. She was sidelined for the season.

Prohaska said when she found out the news she had clots in her lungs, her heart dropped in her stomach. But she stayed positive in her year long absence.

Prohaska says right now she feels 100 percent. She has been training to play 40 minutes a night, and can’t wait to get out there again.

“I just tried to remember that there is more to basketball,” Prohaska said. “My health is really important and Coach McGraw made sure that was the No. 1 priority but it also helped me work and believe that I can overcome this because I am so young, it helped. I am really, really blessed to be here and to be able to play on Friday. That was not an option, almost not an option last year so this is an opportunity I am going to take advantage of.”

Prohaska will get that opportunity on Friday, and she might see more than 40 minutes considering the Irish are down five players this opening weekend.

Tip for Game 1 of the season against Ohio is at noon. The game will be streamed online on ESPN+.

