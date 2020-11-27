Advertisement

Indiana State Police investigating Officer-Involved shooting in LaPorte County

(Gray News)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 12:11 AM EST
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place in LaPorte County on Thursday.

At 5:15 p.m., The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department received a report of shots being fired in the area of the 7000-8000 block of County Road 500 West.

Officers responding to the scene were immediately met by gunfire, which during that time struck a police vehicle.

The officers returned fire, striking a suspect, which was later located with a gunshot wound.

The suspect was taken to St. Anthony’s Hospital, in Michigan City, for non-life threatening injuries.

No officers were injured by the suspect’s gunfire.

Names of the officers, as well as the suspect, has not been released yet.

This is an on-going investigation.

