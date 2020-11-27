Indiana reports 33 more COVID-19 deaths, 5,700 new cases Friday

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 5,700 more COVID-19 cases and 33 more deaths on Friday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 11.1%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 3,287 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 5,328 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Friday, and there have been at least 324,537 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Thursday: 63 more coronavirus deaths and 6,434 more cases were reported. 3,384 patients were hospitalized.

Tuesday: 103 more coronavirus deaths and 5,702 more cases were reported. 3,279 patients were hospitalized.

Monday: 27 more coronavirus deaths and 5,606 more cases were reported. 3,219 patients were hospitalized.

Sunday: 48 more coronavirus deaths and 6,255 more cases were reported.

Saturday: 40 more coronavirus deaths and 6,983 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 17,256 (+187) cases and 262 (+11) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 17,663 (+194) cases and 230 (+4) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 4,811 (+65) cases and 96 (+1) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 4,759 (+74) cases and 41 (+1) deaths.

Marshall County has had 3,118 (+38) cases and 46 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 1,461 (+11) cases and 31 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 950 (+10) cases and 22 (+1) deaths.

Fulton County has had 875 (+11) cases and 19 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 418 (+7) cases and 15 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

