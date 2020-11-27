Advertisement

Indiana reports 33 more COVID-19 deaths, 5,700 new cases Friday

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 11.1%.
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 11.1%.(IN.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 5,700 more COVID-19 cases and 33 more deaths on Friday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 11.1%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 3,287 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 5,328 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Friday, and there have been at least 324,537 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Thursday: 63 more coronavirus deaths and 6,434 more cases were reported. 3,384 patients were hospitalized.

Tuesday: 103 more coronavirus deaths and 5,702 more cases were reported. 3,279 patients were hospitalized.

Monday: 27 more coronavirus deaths and 5,606 more cases were reported. 3,219 patients were hospitalized.

Sunday: 48 more coronavirus deaths and 6,255 more cases were reported.

Saturday: 40 more coronavirus deaths and 6,983 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 17,256 (+187) cases and 262 (+11) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 17,663 (+194) cases and 230 (+4) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 4,811 (+65) cases and 96 (+1) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 4,759 (+74) cases and 41 (+1) deaths.

Marshall County has had 3,118 (+38) cases and 46 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 1,461 (+11) cases and 31 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 950 (+10) cases and 22 (+1) deaths.

Fulton County has had 875 (+11) cases and 19 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 418 (+7) cases and 15 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police investigating Officer-Involved shooting in LaPorte County
With stores like Walmart, Target, and Best Buy keeping their doors closed until 5:00 A.M....
Black Friday shoppers and store breaking with tradition in 2020
Investigation underway for suspicious death in Cass County
A long line could be seen in South Bend as people awaited to get their turkey dinner from The...
The Skillet cooks up Thanksgiving dinner for 1000 people
When reunited, the twins held hands.
UPDATE: Michiana’s miracle twins back home

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
CDC panel meets Tuesday to vote on COVID-19 vaccine priority
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
Emergency meeting called on COVID-19 vaccine
Vehicles line up as a healthcare worker helps to check in as citizens is being tested at the...
Experts: Virus numbers could be erratic after Thanksgiving
There have been 8,933 deaths and 341,941 confirmed cases throughout the state.
Michigan reports 172** more COVID-19 deaths, 17,162* more cases Friday
In this Nov. 12, 2020, photo, University of Vermont students walk through a tent leading to a...
US colleges mull new virus protocols for students’ return