Indiana cigarette tax proposal raises questions on spending

(WDBJ)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 27, 2020
MUNSTER, Ind. - Indiana legislative leaders are willing to increase the state’s cigarette tax but say it must include specifics on how the new revenue will be used to improve public health.

Republican House Speaker Todd Huston of Fishers says that while increasing the cigarette tax is likely to lower the rate of smoking, the additional state revenue will eventually fall off.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports the state’s 21.8% adult smoking rate is one of the highest in the nation.

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce has recommended raising the cigarette tax by $2 per pack to $3.

