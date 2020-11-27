Advertisement

Indiana AG: High court should reverse birth certificate case

(WBKO)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana’s attorney general has submitted a brief to the U.S. Supreme Court arguing that it should reverse a federal appeals court ruling that allowed both members of same-sex couples in Indiana to be listed as parents on their children’s birth certificates.

Attorney General Curtis Hill’s petition follows a January decision by the U.S. 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in a case that originally involved Ashlee and Ruby Henderson, a gay married couple from Lafayette who challenged Indiana’s birth records law.

Other couples later joined the case.

The Hendersons’ attorney expects Hill’s brief to be discussed during a Dec. 11 conference by the high court.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Indiana State Police investigating Officer-Involved shooting in LaPorte County
With stores like Walmart, Target, and Best Buy keeping their doors closed until 5:00 A.M....
Black Friday shoppers and store breaking with tradition in 2020
Investigation underway for suspicious death in Cass County
A long line could be seen in South Bend as people awaited to get their turkey dinner from The...
The Skillet cooks up Thanksgiving dinner for 1000 people
When reunited, the twins held hands.
UPDATE: Michiana’s miracle twins back home

Latest News

St. Joseph County Metro Homicide is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday...
St. Joseph County Metro Homicide investigating fatal shooting
Gift of Lights at the Potawatomi Zoo
Potawatomi Zoo celebrates holidays with Gift of Lights
Eric Majied
Michigan City man arrested for public nudity
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Nice way to round out the weekend...
Jerry Seinfeld digs into 45 years of his jokes for new book