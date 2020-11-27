Advertisement

Ice skating at Howard Park opens Friday
By Monica Murphy
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 8:58 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Who is ready for more holiday fun? South Bend Venues Parks and Arts will open ice skate season at Howard Park Friday.

The Ice Trail and Pond will open at noon.

There are some additional guidelines in place this year since we are still in the middle of a pandemic.

Here is what you need to know before going.

You must reserve skate times in advance and online.

The indoor space will not be available for the public.

Skate changes will have to be made outdoors.

Masks are also required at all times.

The Ice Trail and Ice Pond will only operate at 40% capacity.

St. Joseph County Department of Health officials say to stay home if you are experiencing any symptoms.

