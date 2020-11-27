Advertisement

Howard Park ice trail opens for the season

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 9:02 AM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The ice trail and pond at Howard Park opened for the season on Friday.

Guests can expect a few changes this year due to the pandemic.

Numbers will be limited at the park, so guests are required to reserve and purchase tickets online ahead of time.

The event center is closed, so skates will need to be changed outside.

Face masks are required at all times, even while skating.

“We’re keeping people outside as much as possible,” said Jonathan Jones, SBVPA director of recreation. “So I think with all of those things, you know, we feel comfortable in doing all that we can to still keep this open and available to the public, but to make it a safe experience too.”

Howard Park is offering plenty of programs on the ice this winter, including free learn to skate lessons on Monday nights.

For more information on programs and COVID-19 protocols, click here.

