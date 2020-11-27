Advertisement

Cher in Pakistan for resettlement of ‘loneliest elephant’

FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2020, file photo, Dr. Amir Khalil, a veterinary from the international animal welfare organization "Four Paws" comforts to an elephant named "Kaavan" during his examination at the Maragzar Zoo in Islamabad, Pakistan. Iconic singer and actress Cher was set to visit Pakistan on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 to celebrate the departure of Kaavan, dubbed the “world’s loneliest elephant,” who will leave his Pakistani zoo for better conditions after years of lobbying by animal rights groups and activists. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed, File)(Anjum Naveed | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Iconic singer and actress Cher is in Pakistan to celebrate the departure of Kaavan, dubbed the “world’s loneliest elephant,” who will soon leave his Pakistani zoo for better conditions in Cambodia.

His upcoming departure for a sanctuary in Cambodia comes after years of lobbying by animal rights groups and activists, including global animal welfare group, Four Paws International.

The elephant has lived in the zoo for 35 years, and lost his partner in 2012. He was diagnosed by veterinarians as both overweight and malnourished earlier this year, and also suffers behavioral issues.

For the past three months, he’s been on a diet and learning to be less fidgety so he can make the trip to Cambodia.

