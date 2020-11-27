Advertisement

Brian Kelly is thankful his team is able to play this year

In the spirit of thanksgiving, the Notre Dame football team has a ton to be thankful for.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 8:53 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In the spirit of thanksgiving, the Notre Dame football team has a ton to be thankful for.

For starters, Notre Dame is 8-0 to start the 2020 season and won it’s first game over the No. 1 team in the country since 1993 when the Irish topped Clemson 47-40 in double overtime back on Nov. 7.

Brian Kelly says what he is most thankful for this year is the fact there is still a college football season despite there being a global pandemic, and he’ll get to coach his team again on Friday against North Carolina.

“I think I’m just grateful for the opportunity to be coaching this team,” Kelly said. “We didn’t know what this looked like or what it was going to look like in March, April, May. To be around such a special group of coaches and players and support staff and to be going through the season that we are, I guess I’m just extremely grateful for that.”

Kelly says they will have their team Thanksgiving on Saturday after they play North Carolina on Friday.

That will be a 3:30 PM Kick on ABC.

