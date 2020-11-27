Black Friday shoppers and store breaking with tradition in 2020

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) -Many big box stores across Michiana changed how they’re doing Black Friday, keeping the coronavirus pandemic in mind.

They’re not the only ones thinking about the virus.

16 News Now tells us how some shoppers are changing their approach to Black Friday shopping this year.

While there’s no shortage of shoppers heading into stores this year, it’s not exactly what you’d expect during a typical year. But as we all know by now, 2020 is different.

With stores like Walmart, Target, and Best Buy keeping their doors closed until 5:00 A.M. Friday morning at the earliest, shoppers were likely at their computers around midnight instead of lining up in person.

Many Best Buy shoppers waited in the parking lot once the stores opened for contactless curbside pickup, after ordering their gifts in advance.

One shopper told 16 News Now this isn’t how she’d normally go about Black Friday, but this year has been anything but normal.

“For this year it’s the best option, but any other year I would typically just go in. I don’t really like online shopping because I like to look at what I’m getting and like, look at the package and stuff like that,” said Best Buy customer Hannah McCormick.

Best Buy extended curbside pick-up hours past their in-store hours to give customers more opportunities to shop without having to head inside.

Those who shopped indoors had to wear facemasks, had to social distance, and some even waited in a short line due to a limit on the number of customers allowed inside.

The prospect of fewer customers inside actually brought out a handful of first-time Black Friday shoppers.

“This is actually my first Black Friday shopping. Figured I’d come to Best Buy. They usually have pretty good deals. I’m looking for some gifts for my parents and I’m looking to spend more than in previous years. Normally I just shop online but figured I’d try in-person. Hopefully, the crowd will be less than it usually is because of Covid and everything that’s going on.

Many big box stores sold some of their most sought after items exclusively online to avoid crowded stores and long lines.

While it’s not the same without camping in front of Best Buy or Walmart for a couple hours right after eating half your body weight in sides, shoppers are still getting in on the deals whether that’s from home, their car, or in-store.

