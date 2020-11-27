A nice mild and sunny weekend on the way for Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few peaks of sunshine late in the day. Temperatures remain cool in the middle 40s with no chance of any precipitation. High of 44.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A cold night with clouds clearing late. Temperatures dropping below the freezing mark could lead to some frost Saturday morning. Low of 28.

SATURDAY: A few degrees warmer with plenty of sunshine as high pressure moves over Michiana. A light breeze will keep things feeling chilly. High of 46.

SUNDAY: A few clouds moving in, especially late in the day. Another cool day as we watch to our South as a potential system that could bring us snow moves closer. Snow chances increase as temperatures drop Monday. High of 48.

LONG RANGE: As we head into Monday Clouds increase and there is a chance of some snow as temperatures will be dropping into the 30s with the arctic door open. Right now, it looks like any system snow is light and most of our snow will come from lake effect late Monday through Tuesday and be on the lighter side. The position of the system right now on computer models would keep the heavier snow off to the East into Ohio. We will be watching this throughout the weekend and refine this forecast as the system moves closer. Currently one piece of the energy for that storm is still over the Pacific Ocean. Once it comes ashore, we will likely get better data, and this will aid in the forecast of the storm and any snow that falls here in Michiana.

Your First Alert Weather team will be tracking this snow potential through the weekend and we will keep you updated on air and online!

Daily Climate Report:

Thursday’s High: 48

Thursday’s Low: 27

Precipitation: 0.02″

Total Snowfall: 0.00″

