Advertisement

A nice mild and sunny weekend on the way for Michiana

Clouds will begin to clear late Friday and give way to sunshine for most of the weekend with temperatures hovering in the 40s. Enjoy it because we are tracking the possibilities for snow and cooler temperatures starting Monday.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 5:34 AM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few peaks of sunshine late in the day. Temperatures remain cool in the middle 40s with no chance of any precipitation. High of 44.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A cold night with clouds clearing late. Temperatures dropping below the freezing mark could lead to some frost Saturday morning. Low of 28.

SATURDAY: A few degrees warmer with plenty of sunshine as high pressure moves over Michiana. A light breeze will keep things feeling chilly. High of 46.

SUNDAY: A few clouds moving in, especially late in the day. Another cool day as we watch to our South as a potential system that could bring us snow moves closer. Snow chances increase as temperatures drop Monday. High of 48.

LONG RANGE: As we head into Monday Clouds increase and there is a chance of some snow as temperatures will be dropping into the 30s with the arctic door open. Right now, it looks like any system snow is light and most of our snow will come from lake effect late Monday through Tuesday and be on the lighter side. The position of the system right now on computer models would keep the heavier snow off to the East into Ohio. We will be watching this throughout the weekend and refine this forecast as the system moves closer. Currently one piece of the energy for that storm is still over the Pacific Ocean. Once it comes ashore, we will likely get better data, and this will aid in the forecast of the storm and any snow that falls here in Michiana.

Your First Alert Weather team will be tracking this snow potential through the weekend and we will keep you updated on air and online!

Daily Climate Report:

Thursday’s High: 48

Thursday’s Low: 27

Precipitation: 0.02″

Total Snowfall: 0.00″

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police investigating Officer-Involved shooting in LaPorte County
With stores like Walmart, Target, and Best Buy keeping their doors closed until 5:00 A.M....
Black Friday shoppers and store breaking with tradition in 2020
Investigation underway for suspicious death in Cass County
A long line could be seen in South Bend as people awaited to get their turkey dinner from The...
The Skillet cooks up Thanksgiving dinner for 1000 people
When reunited, the twins held hands.
UPDATE: Michiana’s miracle twins back home

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Nice way to round out the weekend...
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
Clouds will begin to clear late Friday and give way to sunshine for most of the weekend with...
A nice mild and sunny weekend on the way for Michiana
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Nice weekend...Snow next week