A new doc peeks inside the USPS’s Operation Santa program

Letters to Santa mailbox set up outside Orrington Fire Department.
Letters to Santa mailbox set up outside Orrington Fire Department.(Owen Kingsley)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
(AP) - Every year, hundreds of thousands of letters to Santa go through the USPS system, asking for everything from toys to food.

The program, which has been running in some form for over 100 years, takes letters from kids in need, matches them up with donors and helps make Christmas wishes come true.

“Dear Santa,” a new documentary from IFC Films out Dec. 4, takes viewers inside the program. Filmmaker Dana Nachman hopes it will inspire people to act this year.

The program is still running, despite the pandemic, and will be entirely online and national. Letters will be available for perusing starting Dec. 4.

