South Bend shooting sends one person to the hospital

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is in the hospital following a shooting in South Bend Thursday morning.

Police say just after 11 AM, officers were called to the 1100 block of Fremont in reference to shots fired.

When they arrived, they found 1 person shot. That person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The South Bend Police Shooting Response Team was called to the scene as has taken over the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Michiana Crime stoppers or the Investigation Bureau.

