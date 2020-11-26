Advertisement

Nice weekend...Snow next week

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 6:35 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WINTRY START TO NEXT WEEK... We’ve been talking about this for a while...the good chance of accumulating snow early next week. The computer models are starting to look more consistent...and what it shows right now is a decent snow, but not a snowstorm. We’ll continue to watch the latest track. In the mean time, it will be a pretty nice weekend here in Michiana. The clouds may take a while to give way to sunshine on Friday, but then it will be sunny on Saturday, and then sunshine with clouds increasing late on Sunday...

Tonight: Variably cloudy and chilly. Low: 35, Wind: SW 5-10

Friday: Clouds much of the day, then becoming partly to mostly sunny. High: 44, Wind: WNW 5-10

Friday night: Mostly clear and colder. Low: 28

Saturday: Lots of sunshine. High: 46

