Investigation underway for suspicious death in Cass County

(Gray News)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 5:46 PM EST
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Authorities in Cass County are investigating a suspicious death from Thursday morning.

At 7:30 a.m., deputies found a 29-year-old woman dead inside a vehicle in the southeast corner of Cass County.

Anyone with information should contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 269-445-2481 or contact the Silent Observer.

Stick with us on air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

