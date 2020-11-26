Investigation underway for suspicious death in Cass County
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 5:46 PM EST
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Authorities in Cass County are investigating a suspicious death from Thursday morning.
At 7:30 a.m., deputies found a 29-year-old woman dead inside a vehicle in the southeast corner of Cass County.
Anyone with information should contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 269-445-2481 or contact the Silent Observer.
