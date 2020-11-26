Indiana reports 63 more COVID-19 deaths, 6,434 new cases Thursday

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 6,434 more coronavirus cases and 63 more deaths on Thursday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 10.9%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 5,295 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Thursday, and there have been at least 318,894 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Tuesday: 103 more coronavirus deaths and 5,702 more cases were reported.

Monday: 27 more coronavirus deaths and 5,606 more cases were reported. 3,219 patients were hospitalized.

Sunday: 48 more coronavirus deaths and 6,255 more cases were reported.

Saturday: 40 more coronavirus deaths and 6,983 more cases were reported.

Friday: 63 more coronavirus deaths and 6,912 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 17,071 (+278) cases and 251 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 17,474 (+304) cases and 226 (+5) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 4,746 (+94) cases and 95 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 4,685 (+62) cases and 40 (+1) deaths.

Marshall County has had 3,081 (+90) cases and 46 (+2) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 1,450 (+19) cases and 31 (+1) deaths.

Starke County has had 940 (+19) cases and 21 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 864 (+19) cases and 19 (+1) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 411 (+16) cases and 10 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

