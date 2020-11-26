Advertisement

Entrepreneurs pay for $40,000 worth of groceries at Atlanta-area store

By WXIA Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 5:57 AM EST
DECATUR, Ga. (WXIA) - A group of entrepreneurs in Georgia surprised shoppers when they took over the registers at an Atlanta-area supermarket for two hours and paid for around $40,000 in groceries.

It was a warm act of good will just days before Thanksgiving when a band of entrepreneurs, including Jason Lobdell, blessed customers with free groceries at a Kroger in Decatur, Georgia.

“We had women literally crying and saying thank you, so we know how much it is,” Lobdell said.

After two hours, the entrepreneurs had 10-foot-long receipts and even more draped around their...
At first, they considered handing out gift cards, but that was taking too long. So, they went with plan B.

“We literally took over every register at the grocery store, and one family would go but they wouldn’t cash them out. They’d just keep running it and keep running it. So, we just ran the cash register on all 12 aisles for two hours,” Lobdell said.

After that two hours, the entrepreneurs had 10-foot-long receipts and even more draped around their necks like a badge of honor. They spent around $40,000.

Lobdell and friends say the pleasure was all theirs.

“I’m still floating on cloud nine after seeing those faces and getting all those hugs from the grannies and wiping tears. It was just a good feeling. A lot of us come from those situations and that type of background. So, we understand the true meaning of giving back and pouring back into our community,” Lobdell said.

The group’s acts of charity didn’t end at the registers. They also paid for drivers to fill up at local gas stations and planned to give away hundreds of boxes of food on Wednesday.

