Deshaun Watson’s 4 TDs lift Texans to 41-25 win over Lions

Texans star defensive end J.J. Watt had an early pick-6 and Will Fuller had six receptions for 171 yards and two touchdowns for the Texans
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 6:09 PM EST
DETROIT (AP) - Deshaun Watson had a pair of go-ahead touchdown passes in the first half and threw for two more scores in the fourth quarter to help the Houston Texans pull away and beat the Detroit Lions 41-25. Texans star defensive end J.J. Watt had an early pick-6 and Will Fuller had six receptions for 171 yards and two touchdowns for the Texans, who have won two straight for the first time this season and three of their past four games with interim coach Romeo Crennel.

