Butler postpones Sunday basketball game after positive COVID-19 test

Sunday's basketball game between the Butler Bulldogs and the Eastern Illinois Panthers is postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test.(wndu)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 4:59 PM EST
INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) - Butler University is postponing Sunday’s basketball game against Eastern Illinois after a positive COVID-19 test. Butler did not say if that test was a student-athlete or one of the coaches or staff.

The positive test came after the Bulldogs’ season-opening win over Western Michigan. The team is tested three times each week as part of the NCAA and BIG EAST protocols.

Close contacts to the positive case were notified and told to quarantine.

There’s no word yet on when the game with Eastern Illinois will be rescheduled.

